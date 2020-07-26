iPhone 12 Pro Could Ship with 120Hz Capable Display, Feature Improved Speaker

YouTuber EverythingApplePro and leaker Max Weinbach have shared some more details about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. The duo had previously claimed that the chances of Apple shipping the iPhone 12 Pro lineup with 120Hz ProMotion displays are slim due to engineering issues.

The duo now claims that while Apple will ship the iPhone 12 Pro lineup with 120Hz OLED panels, but it will be deactivated and it is “unlikely” that the company is going to change this decision. They also claim that both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineup will come with thinner bezels, with the latter featuring even slimmer bezels. If true, this won’t be the first time that Apple has shipped its iPhones with deactivated hardware. The iPhone 11 lineup ships with the requisite hardware to offer reverse wireless charging, but the feature is not activated.

Max Weinbach has even shared audio samples from the speaker of the iPhone 12 Pro which are going to be notably improved over the iPhone 11 lineup. Compared to the iPhone 11 Pro at 50% volume, there’s deeper bass and greater clarity in the speaker output of the iPhone 12 Pro.

There have been a lot of leaks about Apple not including a power adapter and EarPods in the retail box of the iPhone 12 lineup. YouTuber EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach claim that this is correct and the move will help Apple in saving up to 1.5x-2x space in transportation as the retail packages of the devices will be thinner. This will also help reduce carbon emissions and pollution which has become one of the key goals of the company in recent times.

Lastly, Max Weinbach claims that the iPhone 11 series will reach their EOL (End of Life) on September 30th, though it is unclear if this is only going to be applicable for the iPhone 11 Pro series or the iPhone 11 as well. This would mean that Apple will officially stop selling the phones, though they will always be available from third-party sellers.

Our Take

The lack of 120Hz OLED panels on the iPhone 12 Pro lineup is definitely going to disappoint quite a few people out there. With even mid-range Android smartphones now coming with at least a 90Hz refresh rate display, it is going to be quite disappointing to see that Apple could not get around to debuting 120Hz OLED panels on its iPhone 12 Pro lineup this year.