Use This Cool iPhone App to Change Your Voice to Darth Vader, T-Pain, and More

Voice changing app Voicemod is making its way to the iPhone today allowing users to modify their voice for short video and audio clips. Dubbed Voicemod Clips, you can use the app to modify your voice in real-time and select from up to 60 different effects.

Voicemod has also teamed up with rapper T-Pain to add his voice to the app, though its the only one that requires one to use a headphone. One can use Voicemod for creating funny and short audio/video clips for TikTok, Instagram Reels, and other social media channels. Some of the popular voice effects included in the app include that of Darth Vader, T-Pain, and more. Apart from voice modifying effects, Voicemod Clips also has various video effects like deform, squeeze, stretch, and more.

“This partnership with Voicemod has been a long time coming. I’ve been using their desktop version for a while now when I’m gaming,” says T-Pain. “I was pretty excited when they reached out about doing something together. I hope people have as much fun with it as I do.”

The app makes use of AI and digital signal processing to achieve the desired effect. Voicemod Clips for iPhone is completely free to use, but it offers one access to 12 voices on a rotational basis every day. The company does plan to introduce a paid tier to its mobile app eventually. The Android version of the app should also make its debut on the Google Play Store in the coming days.

While there are quite a few voice changer apps available for the iPhone on the App Store, Voicemod Clips stands out for its quality and library quantity. Do you use a voice changing app on your iPhone for posting funny videos on social media?

