You Can Now Jailbreak iOS 12.4.8 Using Unc0ver Jailbreak

The Unc0ver team today rolled out a new update for their jailbreak tool which adds support for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and the original iPad Air. Owners of the above devices can now jailbreak their device provided it is running iOS 12.4.8.

The new exploit used by Unc0ver 5.3.0/1 has higher reliability when jailbreaking the above devices running iOS 12.3 – iOS 12.3.1 or iOS 12.4.1 – iOS 12.4.8.

This is a relatively minor update for the tool and it does not really benefit iPhone and iPad owners whose devices are running iOS 13.5.1 or iOS 13.6. The last version of iOS 13 that can be successfully jailbroken using Unc0ver still remains iOS 13.5. Given that iOS 14 is now around a couple of months away from its public release, we are unlikely to see jailbreak support being added to the tool for OS 13.5.1 or iOS 13.6.

In case you have an iPhone 5s/6 that’s running iOS 12.4.1 – iOS 12.4.8 and you want to jailbreak it, you can download Unc0ver from its Github repository linked below. If you have any other jailbroken iPhone or iPad that’s running iOS 13 – iOS 13.5, make sure to check out the best iOS 13 – iOS 13.5 jailbreak tweaks for it here. You can also find some useful iOS 13 – iOS 13.5 Cydia sources here. Since Apple is no longer signing iOS 13.5, you cannot downgrade your iPhone back to it if you do not have the SHSH blobs. So, if you have already updated your iPhone to iOS 13.5.1 or installed the iOS 14 beta, you cannot downgrade to iOS 13.5 and jailbreak your device.

You can download the latest release of Unc0ver from here. If the website is down, you can download Unc0ver from GitHub.