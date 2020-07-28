Jon Prosser Claims New iMac Will Launch in August

Last weekend a rumor suggested Apple will soon launch Intel-powered iMac refresh. The rumor also claimed that the iMac design would remain mostly unchanged. Famed Apple leakster, Jon Prosser says the rumors are inaccurate, and Apple will not launch a new iMac this week.

Jon Prosser responded to the tweet with the rumor and said, “Nope.” He further added, “If you want the new iMac, keep an eye out for August. No redesign.” Stocks of existing iMacs started depleting, and this lead many to believe that an iMac refresh is impending. The previous leak claims that refreshed iMac will not be using a new chassis design, and the same will be reserved for Apple Silicon-powered iMac.

The previous leak also pointed out that iMac refresh will arrive with Intel’s 10th gen processors that offer up to 10 cores, AMD Radeon Pro 5300/5500M, and make a switch to SSD as opposed to Fusion Drive. Other likely improvements include the addition of a T2 chip. Interestingly, Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple is updating its iMac in the third quarter of 2020. However, the report didn’t offer details about the redesign. The upcoming iMac will be the last one to be powered by Intel as Apple transitions to Apple Silicon.

The new iMac is expected to feature a design language similar to iPad Pro. This obviously refers to thinner bezels and a sleek look. The first Apple Silicon Mac is expected to be a 13-inch MacBook Pro. Apple is planning to use Apple Silicon on the entire Mac lineup within the next two years.