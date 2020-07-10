Kuo: 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon and Redesigned Chassis Coming in 2021

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in his latest investor note claims that Apple will launch Apple Silicon-powered 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with a redesigned chassis in 2021.

The analyst had previously claimed that Apple will launch a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon before the end of this year. In addition to this machine, Kuo also expects Apple to launch a MacBook Air with its own chip inside it in Q4 2021. While he still stands by that claim, he has now provided further insight into Apple’s plans with its MacBook lineup. This will involve launching a 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with a redesigned chassis in 2021.

The switch to Apple Silicon should lead to better thermal efficiency and battery life which is why it makes sense for Apple to redesign its MacBooks for 2021. The company had unveiled the existing chassis design of its MacBook Pro lineup in early 2016 and it is known to give its MacBooks a design refresh once every 5-6 years. Thus, a redesigned chassis for the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2021 makes a lot of sense. There are no details on the redesign, but the new MacBooks should be thinner and lighter as Apple’s custom CPUs should be more power-efficient than Intel’s solution.

For 2020, Apple is expected to announce a refreshed iMac with a bigger display and its own Apple Silicon in Q4. Before that though, the company is also expected to refresh its iMac lineup with faster Intel processors and AMD GPUs whose launch is seemingly imminent.

