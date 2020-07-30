Leak: iPhone 12 and New iPad to Launch in October

Leaker Jon Prosser who has been correct with some of his Apple-related leaks claims that Apple will be launching the iPhone 12 and new iPads in October this year.

While Prosser’s tweet is light on other details, it is likely that Apple will announce the iPhone 12 in September and then launch it in October. As for the new iPads, the leaker is likely referring to the 8th gen. iPad and the iPad Air 4 which is expected to be based on the first-gen 11-inch iPad Pro. The tablet will seemingly feature a bigger 10.8-inch display and a USB-C port. Other changes are not yet clear and yet to leak as of now. The iPad Pro lineup was already refreshed by Apple earlier this year and it is now unlikely to receive another refresh so soon.

iPhone 12

New iPads October — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 29, 2020

There have been a lot of conflicting reports about the iPhone 12 launch this year. The development schedule of the devices has been affected by the ongoing pandemic which reports suggest could force Apple to delay the launch by a few weeks. As per other rumors, Apple could announce its entire iPhone 12 lineup in September but only release the non-Pro models in September followed by the launch of the Pro models in October. Apple tends to announce its new iPhones in the first half of September, but it is entirely possible that Apple could delay that event to late September as well.

Prosser had previously claimed that Apple will launch its iMac refresh with faster 10th gen. Intel Core processors this month.

Apple will be launching four new iPhone 12 models this year with screen sizes of 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch. They will all make use of OLED panels and feature 5G. The design language is expected to change a bit and Apple will adopt a squarish design language similar to the iPhone 5 or iPad Pro.