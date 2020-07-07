Leak: iPhone 12 Packaging Tray Further Hints at No Power Adapter and EarPods in the Box

An alleged leaked image of the iPhone 12’s packaging has leaked online which further adds credence to rumors of the device not shipping with a charger or EarPods in the box.

The leak comes courtesy of a “really reliable source” from Concepts iPhone and shows the packaging tray that will be found inside the iPhone 12 box. The tray has a cutout for presumably the USB-C to Lightning cable that Apple will bundle with its iPhone 12 lineup. The slot below it is likely for the regulatory papers and stickers that Apple bundles with the iPhones.

It is difficult to ascertain how accurate this leak is. However, it is certain that if Apple ends up removing the EarPod and the charger from the retail box of the iPhone 12, the retail packaging of the device will shrink. This will go well with Apple’s (likely) argument that it is removing the charger from the box for environmental reasons since most people upgrading to a new iPhone already have a charger with them.

Apple already makes its iPhone retail packaging using recycled items, but it looks like it wants to go a step further in terms of reducing the environmental waste caused by its product packaging.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 variants this year. Apart from the smallest 5.4-inch model, there will also be a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 along with iPhone 12 Pro models featuring display sizes of 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, respectively. It is uncertain if the Pro models will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display or not, though all four models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G connectivity. Apple is also planning on not bundling a power adapter in the retail box of the iPhone 12 and will instead sell a 20W USB-C power adapter separately. The iPhone 12 lineup is rumored to feature an iPad Pro like design with flat edges, with the Pro model exclusively getting the LiDAR scanner as well.