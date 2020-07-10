Leak: iPhone 12 Pro Will Come with 6GB RAM

Leaker @L0vetodream has claimed in his latest tweet that the iPhone 12 Pro lineup will come with 6GB RAM. As for the regular iPhone 12 variants, they will feature 4GB RAM.

The leaker has a very accurate track record so there’s little reason to doubt his claims here. Apple went with 4GB RAM across the board for its entire iPhone 11 lineup. The extra 2GB of RAM on the iPhone 12 Pro models will be useful as it could give the multitasking performance of these devices a boost.

Professional 6GB

General 4GB — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) July 9, 2020

It will be interesting to see Apple launch the regular iPhone 12 models with 4GB RAM in Q3 2020 when even mid-range Android smartphones are now shipping with a minimum of 6GB RAM and are available in configurations of up to 8GB or 12GB.

The only other iOS/iPadOS device from Apple to ship with 6GB RAM is the 2020 iPad Pro lineup. The company had offered 6GB RAM on the high-end storage tier of the 2018 iPad Pro as well, but with the 2020 refresh, made it standard across all variants.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 variants this year. Apart from the smallest 5.4-inch model, there will also be a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 along with iPhone 12 Pro models featuring display sizes of 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, respectively. It is uncertain if the Pro models will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display or not, though all four models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G connectivity. Apple is also planning on not bundling a power adapter in the retail box of the iPhone 12 and will instead sell a 20W USB-C power adapter separately. The iPhone 12 lineup is rumored to feature an iPad Pro like design with flat edges, with the Pro model exclusively getting the LiDAR scanner as well.