Leak: iPhone 12 Lineup Could Use Smaller Batteries than iPhone 11

Alleged certification listing of the iPhone 12 batteries has been spotted which point to them having a lower capacity than last year’s iPhone 11 lineup.

The three new batteries were spotted on certification websites UL Demko, Safety Korea, and 3C. The batteries carry the model number A2471, A2431, and A2466 with a capacity of 2227mAh, 2775mAh, and 3687mAh, respectively.

It is likely that the smallest 2227mAh battery will be used by Apple inside the smallest 5.4-inch iPhone 12, while the 2775mAh battery will be used inside the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. The 3687mAh battery, the largest of the lot, will presumably make its way inside the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. If these capacities are indeed true, it would mean that there would be a reduction in battery capacities for the iPhone 12 lineup. The iPhone 11 ships with a 3190mAh battery which is quite a bit higher than the 2775mAh battery that Apple intends to use on the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. It looks like the only increase in capacity will be for the largest iPhone 12 model i.e. the iPhone 12 Pro Max which will ship with a 3687mAh battery vs. the 3500mAh battery found on the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

In addition to the three new battery capacities, two new charger models have also been spotted. This includes a 5W charger with the A1443 model number, with the other A2244 model number referring to a 20W charger. As per rumors, Apple is unlikely to bundle a power adapter in the box of the iPhone 12. Instead, it will offer them the chargers separately in a bid to reduce environmental waste and to keep its BOM in check.

Our Take

With the addition of 5G and switch to OLED panels on the iPhone 12 lineup, if Apple also ends up reducing the battery capacity, it is likely to have a negative impact on the battery life of the upcoming iPhones. The company increased the battery capacity notably on the iPhone 11 lineup last year so a regression in the battery life department this year would be disappointing.

Apple could make up for the lower battery capacity by using more efficient components, but even then, the addition of 5G is likely going to have a major impact on battery life.