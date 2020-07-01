Leaker Reiterates iPhone 12 Will Not Ship with EarPods and Power Adapter in Retail Box

Leaker @L0vetodream in his latest tweet claims that Apple will not be bundling a power adapter and EarPods with its upcoming iPhone 12 lineup thereby corroborating previous leaks from over the last couple of weeks.

He further claims that while Apple will remove these two in-box accessories, they will redesign the packaging of the iPhones to make them thinner and more “exquisite.”

in my dream, the new IPhone will not come with the charger and earphone , this even applying to SE2. The new packaging box become thinner, and Exquisite. — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) July 1, 2020

A previous report had claimed that Apple was going to stop bundling EarPods and power adapter with the iPhone 12 lineup to cut down on its costs as it wants to keep the pricing of the devices similar to the iPhone 11 lineup. The addition of 5G and the increase in other component costs has led the company to take this decision. It will instead offer customers an option to buy a 20W USB-C charger separately.

At this point given the way the reports have picked up steam, it does look like Apple is all set to remove the charger and EarPods from the retail box of the iPhone 12 lineup. The removal of EarPods might not be that troubling for consumers, but the lack of a power adapter in the box can definitely lead to poor user experience and be inconvenient for many customers.

Our Take

Apple has taken a number of bold and courageous decisions over the years including dropping the headphone jack from its iPhones which led to a major change in consumer taste and preferences over the years. This move from the company could have similar effects in the long term as many Android OEMs could follow suit and stop bundling power adapters with their devices.

