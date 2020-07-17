These Are the New Emoji Coming to Your iPhone with iOS 14

Today is World Emoji Day, and Apple has decided to celebrate by previewing new emojis coming to iPhone, iPad, and macOS. The emoji list includes ninja, coin, a Boomerang, Bubble Tea, and more. Unicode had approved the new Emoji in January this year and will appear on iOS devices in the second half of this year.

Below is the complete list of new emoji coming to the iPhone, iPad, and macOS later this year.

Dodo

Nesting Dolls

Piñata

Tamale

Pinched Fingers

Boomerang

Ninja

Coin

Anatomical Heart

Beaver

Transgender Symbol

Bubble Tea

Lungs

The new emoji set also features quirky additions like “Italian Hand,” which is actually Pinched fingers. You also get to use the nesting dolls which interestingly features other flower emoji design. That’s not all; the iOS emoji keyboard is also offering an anatomical heart and lungs emoji. The Ninja Emoji comes with a headgear that resembles a mask.

Many have requested a new face mask emoji that doesn’t show a sad face. Typically, emoji proposals take up to two years, and it is unlikely we will see new pandemic related emoji this year. That said, Apple is offering a slew of new Mmeoji with a variety of headgear and face masks of different colors.

With iOS 14, Apple is adding the ability to search for emoji. The emoji search bar is activated whenever you tap on the emoji button at the bottom of the keyboard. You can search for emoji by typing in the search bar, and the results will appear on the top section of the keyboard.

Typically Apple releases new emoji in the second half of the year. This implies we will get to see new emoji on iOS somewhere in October bundled with iOS 14.1 or iOS 14.2.