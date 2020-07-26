New iMac Refresh Could be Announced Early This Week

A rumor circulating on Twitter suggests that Apple could get around to announcing its long-awaited iMac refresh with faster 10th gen. Intel processors as soon as this Monday.

The launch of new iMacs from Apple with more powerful Intel CPUs and AMD GPUs has been imminent for a long time now. Stocks of existing iMacs have depleted and multiple sources have claimed that the release of refreshed iMacs is impending. The leak on Twitter also clarifies that the refreshed iMac will not be using a new chassis design. Instead, Apple is going to save that for its Apple Silicon-powered iMac that’s due to launch before the end of this year.

Reliable leaker @L0vetodream had also claimed last week that Apple has new products that are ready to ship.

New intel iMac *could* be released this week. Also hearing Monday too. Let’s hope. 🍎🍎 — soy (@Soybeys) July 25, 2020

Previous leaks indicate that the upcoming iMac refresh will feature Intel’s 10th gen processors with up to 10-cores, AMD’s Radeon Pro 5300/5500M GPU, and switch entirely to SSD storage instead of Fusion Drive. There could be other improvements as well including the addition to T2 chip which has been missing from Apple’s iMac lineup so far.

This iMac refresh will be Apple’s last Mac refresh to feature an Intel processor. Going forward, the company intends to use its own Apple Silicon inside its Mac and aims to complete the transition across its entire Mac lineup within two years. The first Apple Silicon Macs are rumored to be a 13-inch MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac with a redesigned chassis. Both are expected to be announced in late Q4 this year.