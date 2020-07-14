New iPad Buyers on Verizon Will Get Six Months of Free Apple News+ Subscription

Apple will be announcing a partnership with Verizon that will see it offer new iPad buyers in the United States free subscription to Apple News+ for six months. The offer will only be available to new Apple News+ subscribers and is not for existing or former users.

The announcement is expected to go live later this week on Thursday. The Apple News+ subscription in the United States is priced at $9.99/month meaning new iPad buyers will save around $60 thanks to this partnership. As per the report, the offer will be limited to one per Verizon account. The carrier will also be mailing all eligible customers directly to redeem their Apple News+ subscription for free. The terms and conditions are not yet clear, but it looks like all iPads are eligible including Wi-Fi only variants. While not mentioned, it is likely that customers will have to buy their iPad from Verizon to be eligible for the offer.

This is not the first time that Apple has partnered with Verizon for a promotional offer. In 2018, Verizon subscribers could get six months of Apple Music subscription for free. Then in 2019, Verizon added an Apple Music subscription as a part of its Unlimited plan package.

Despite Apple’s marketing push and the initial hype surrounding the service, Apple News+ has failed to gain traction among iPhone and iPad users. The service offers access to over 300 magazines and a bunch of newspapers at a flat monthly fee of $9.99 in the U.S. Many publishers have been unhappy with Apple’s revenue-sharing model for the News+, with The New York Times ending its partnership with the company and removing all content from the platform.