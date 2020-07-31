New Outlook App for Mac with Revamped UI Rolling Out to Insider Slow Users

Microsoft has been expanding its app and services offerings for other platforms, including Android, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and Linux as it focuses its shift from platforms to services. The company has announced the rollout of the new Outlook app for Macs. However, it is available to beta testers first.

The new Outlook experience is now rolling out to Insider Slow users. The new app brings a revamped and updated user interface that can be activated via a toggle switch on the top right corner of the window. Microsoft says that the new Outlook for Mac is built on its sync technology that is relatively faster, more reliable, and brings the latest and greatest technology from Microsoft 365.

The new UI brings not only brings new features but also keeps things simple and efficient. You can get enrolled into the Insider Slow ring from here. The new update brings improved sync speeds, search enhancements that are powered by Office 365 technology, entirely new mail and event compose experiences, easy-to-access formatting bar, suggested times and locations, a completely customizable toolbar, a new agenda Calendar view within the main mail canvas.

There’s also a new Snooze functionality for moments when you don’t have time to read or respond to an email right away. When you select the right time that works for you, the email shows up in your inbox once again. There’s a unified inbox, sensitivity labels, add-ins for more features, Actionable Messages, a revamped people view, a Team Meetings toggle right within the calendar event view. It also helps you get prepared for meetings by suggesting relevant emails, events, and files in one view.

The new Outlook for Mac also brings easily accessible email rules that automatically flag, move, delete, or take other actions on emails. Tasks and Notes can also be accessed within the new app. The Send button has been moved to the top of the mail canvas after a lot of testing. You can also start a chat, email, or call directly from the search view.

Microsoft says that it will bring more new features to Outlook for Mac, including mailbox delegation, S/MIME support, shared mailboxes, and open shared calendars. The new Outlook experience for Mac is only available for Office 365, Outlook.com, and Google account users who are using running macOS 10.14 Mojave and above on the Macs.