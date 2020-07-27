First Odyssey Jailbreak Public Beta for iOS 13 – iOS 13.5 Released

The Odyssey jailbreak tool from Coolstar was in the news for all the wrong reasons even before its public release. The Unc0ver team had filed a DMCA notice to take down Coolstar’s GitHub repository for stealing their code. While the verdict on that is yet to be out, Coolstar has released the first public beta of Odyssey jailbreak.

There’s nothing to get too excited about Odyssey jailbreak as it supports iOS 13 – iOS 13.5 on devices that are powered by A8-13 chips. This means almost all popular iPhone and iPad models are supported by Odyssey including the iPhone 11 lineup, iPhone X/XS, iPad Pro (2018/2020), iPad Air 3, and more. These devices can already be jailbroken using Unc0ver so Odyssey jailbreak does not really add support for new devices or a new version of iPadOS.

Beta 2 Changelog: 1. Improves exploit for all A11 and higher devices

2. Fixes UI scaling on iPhone SE, 6S, 7, 8 and SE 2

3. Adds a new Overwatch theme in the options Note: Migration does not work yet in beta 2. If migrating from non-Odyssey/Odysseyra1n, make sure to rootfs — CoolStar (@CStar_OW) July 26, 2020

Nonetheless, the entire premise of Odyssey jailbreak is to offer a superior user experience than checkra1n or Unc0ver jailbreak. If your iPad is already jailbroken using checkra1n or Unc0ver, you will have to use the restore rootFS feature in Odyssey before migrating to it.

Odyssey jailbreak comes with Sileo as its default package manager which itself has received a pretty major update that makes it notably faster than previous versions. The jailbreak does allow one to easily install Cydia if they prefer it over Sileo. What makes Odyssey special is that it is written entirely in Swift which allows it to offer a faster and better user experience than Checkra1n or Unc0ver.

Are you interested in trying out Odyssey jailbreak on your iPad? Or are you going to stick to checkra1n or Unc0ver jailbreak? Drop a comment and let us know!