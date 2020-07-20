Older iPhone Users are Upgrading to the New iPhone SE, Data Suggests

The latest data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) shows that the iPhone 11 lineup accounted for 65% of the iPhone sales in the US for the quarter ending June 2020. The new iPhone SE also did fairly well and accounted for 19% of the total sales in the region.

The iPhone SE’s performance is impressive considering that it went on sale on April 24, 2020. Most consumers who brought an iPhone SE upgraded to it from a relatively older iPhone itself. This shows that Apple’s strategy of launching a refreshed iPhone SE in 2020 with updated internals and an attractive price point has worked in tempting older iPhone users to upgrade to it. The data points to over 73% customers who purchased an iPhone SE were upgrading from an iPhone that was over four years old, with customers on iPhone 5,6, and 7 upgrading to it.

“The Fall 2019 iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models remain the most popular, combining for around two-thirds of sales” said Josh Lowitz, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder. “Comparison again are tricky, with the launch of iPhone SE at the end of April 2020. A year ago, iPhone XR took almost half of sales in the quarter. This year, sales were divided among more diverse models, with even the lowest-priced and ultimately retired iPhone 8 and 8 Plus having 8% of sales. At the end of this past quarter, Apple has a simpler lineup than in the past, with just the XR, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, and new SE. Within that lineup, iPhone SE accounted for a decent share at 19%, even though it was available for only a portion of the quarter. At $399 for the base model, SE comes is priced well below the year-old XR, and very successfully replaces the almost threeyear-old iPhone 8 models at the entry price point.”

The results are based on CIRP surveying 500 Apple customers in the US who purchased an Apple product in Q2 2020.