OnePlus Nord Launched to Take on iPhone SE

We expected OnePlus to launch a mid-range device alongside OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. However, the launch was seemingly delayed, and the company has finally pulled wraps from OnePlus Nord. Priced at around $456 OnePlus Nord rivals the recently launched iPhone SE.

The OnePlus Nord comes equipped with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 756G, paired with up to 12GB of RAM (LPDDR4X). On the storage front, OnePlus Nord offers up to 256GB of onboard storage (UFS 2.1).

Camera options on the OnePlus Nord include a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle, a 2MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. Interestingly, the front/selfie camera is a dual-lens unit that consists of a 32MP Maine camera and an 8MP wide-angle camera.

The OnePlus Nord features a 4,115mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T. Thanks to fast Warp Charge, the device charges from zero to 70 percent in 30 minutes. Other features include 5G Support, NFC, in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus Nord runs on OxygenOS 10.5 that is based on Android 10. OnePlus has also launched OnePlus Buds, its first true wireless earbuds priced at $79. Lastly, the Nord will be available in blue and gray colors. Pricing starts at around $456 for the 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant, while the top of the line 12GB/256GB variant is priced at about $596.

Our Take

The price point makes us believe that OnePlus Nord is a direct competition to the 2020 iPhone SE. Well, a quick look at specification tells us that OnePlus Nord surges ahead of iPhone SE. However, we need to understand that iPhone SE is aimed at people who want a smaller phone, and the Nord with a 6.44-inch display is not small by any means. Lastly, Apple has always steered away from specifications race and this time it’s no different.

Which one will buy OnePlus Nord or iPhone SE? Let us know in the comments below.