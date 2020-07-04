Poll: How’s Your iPhone’s Battery Life on iOS 14 Beta?

Unlike last year, the first beta of iOS 14 has been relatively stable which has led to a lot of people installing it on their iPhone. The improved Home screen experience, App Library, and all the other new features in iOS 14 have tempted a lot of iPhone users to jump the gun on the first developer beta of the OS.

It is not like the first beta of iOS 14 is free of bugs, it does have its fair share of issues but compared to the mess that the first few beta builds of iOS 13 and even the public releases were, things are much better this time around. Then there’s also the fact that some third-party apps are not working at all or behaving oddly when running on iOS 14.

Apple is likely going to release the second developer beta of iOS 14 and start the public beta program early next week. The second beta should have fewer bugs which should lead to an even better experience.

What’s impressive is that a comparison showing iOS 14 beta delivering notably better battery life on the iPhone 11 than iOS 13.5.1. This is despite not really claiming that iOS 14 will bring any improvement in battery life in this regard. Nonetheless, what has your experience been with iOS 14 on your iPhone so far in terms of battery life? Is it lasting longer than while it did running iOS 13.5? Or has the battery life remained the same for you? Take part in the poll and let us know your thoughts by dropping a comment below as well.

