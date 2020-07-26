Poll: Do You Use a VPN on Your iPhone?

For many people, a VPN has become an important tool as it gives them peace of mind knowing that they are connected to the internet securely with all their data being encrypted. This is particularly important in the WFH (Work From Home) scenario as most people are having to access sensitive and secure data over potentially insecure networks.

Anyone who truly cares about their privacy or understands that they are accessing some secure and sensitive documents will always insist on using a VPN. However, which VPN you use is also important as some VPN services are notorious for collecting the browsing history and logs of their users. This is usually done by free VPN services out there as they can then monetize this data.

Many people use a VPN provided by their company as their company policies mandate the use of one without which they cannot log into their work portal. This is actually the best as you will then not have to worry about whether the VPN you are using is secure or not, what it does with your data as your company must have already done such checks.

I personally use a VPN on my iPhone and Mac only when I am traveling or while connecting to a public hotspot or hotel Wi-Fi networks. If you can vouch for the safety of your home Wi-Fi network, you don’t need to use a VPN on your iPhone or Mac while at home. However, for accessing sensitive documents, it is better to take extra precautions and use one rather than regretting it later.

