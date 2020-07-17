How to Protect And Keep Your Kids Safe Online With FamiSafe Parental Control App

It is quite common for parents to give a smartphone to their kids for educational and entertainment purposes. This move comes with its own benefits as well as some concerns. The web is filled with malicious and adult content which you will not want your kids to accidentally consume. Also, you would want to keep a close eye on installed the apps your kids use and their browsing history. Apple offers a Screen Time feature with parental controls but it is limited in many ways which is where Wondershare’s FamiSafe solution comes in.

FamiSafe app offers a complete cross-platform solution to protect and keep your kids safe online. Wondershare promises to provide the most reliable parental control app with a bunch of features to keep track and limit the usage of your kids’ phones. FamiSafe works with both iOS and Android and goes a step ahead with location tracking too, something that’s missing Apple and Google’s implementation.

What Is FamiSafe? Why Should You Download It?

FamiSafe’s parental controls aren’t limited to App Usage and Screen Time report. It also covers activity reports with App Timeline, Deleted/Installed apps, the ability to filter web content, view browsing history, family locator with location history, geofences, and real-time location. Besides, it’s easy to set up on your device as well as on your kids’ smartphones. Let’s take a complete look at all FamiSafe features.

FamiSafe Functions

Easy to Setup and Use

A Detailed Activity Report

App Usage and Blocker

Screen Time Report

Smart Schedule and Block Device

The Ability to Filter Web Content

Parental Alerts

Family Locator

Multi-device Support Including Kindle Fire

Follow the steps below to set up and use the service from scratch.

Step 1: Download and install the FamiSafe app on your device as well as on your child’s smartphone.

➤ iOS Parental Control

➤ Android Parental Control

Step 2: Open the app on your phone and Sign Up using email ID and password.

Step 3: Register yourself as Parent.

Step 4: Add a Pin to protect the app settings.

Step 5: Move to your child’s smartphone and open the FamiSafe app.

Step 6: While setting up the service, the app will ask for several permissions to keep track of device usage, on-screen content, and admin-level access. Do allow all of them for the smooth function of the Parental Control service.

Step 7: Now, sign in using the same login credentials and register yourself as a kid.

Step 8: Move back to your primary device (where you are registered as a parent).

Step 9: From the home screen, you will be able to see your kids’ device with the name at the upper right corner. From the same menu, you will see all the connected devices as kids.

The home screen displays the current location with the battery percentage of your child’s device. Scroll down and take a glance over Screen Time and Today’s activity report which shows the timeline of opened apps with usage time. What’s impressive is that you can see how many YouTube videos your little one saw during the phone usage.

Activity Report

FamiSafe offers a detailed activity report of your child’s device. It offers a timeline of your opened apps. You can even go back to the previous day and see the activity report.

Browser History

FamiSafe allows you to glance at browser history on your child’s device. Just go to the Features tab and open the Browser History menu.

Screen Time and App Usage Limit

Many parents are going to appreciate this feature. You can take a look at your kid’s screen time usage. FamiSafe also offers a detailed breakdown of usage with apps list. You can also set a time limit for each and block the app usage for your child. I like how FamiSafe categorize the app’s usage with photography, media, and other categories.

Advanced Web Filter

Wondershare’s parental control app allows you to set a web filter on your child’s device. You can open the app, select your child’s device, and move to the Features menu. Open web filter and take a look at web categories. You can block them and even add exceptions for certain websites.

YouTube App Control

This is a welcome add-on. Parents can peek over a child’s YouTube video history and block specific videos or channels on the video platform.

Smart Schedule

This is a must-have in any parental control app. With Smart Schedule, you can set time to decide when and where to block your kid’s device.

Real-Time Location and Location History

With location services enabled, you can track your child in real-time and also take a look at the location history.

Geofences

Parents can add a geofence and receive notifications when your kid enters or leaves the place.

Explicit Content Detection

FamiSafe’s Explicit Content Detection will match text content to the company’s keyword library. Text that contains harmful keywords will be uploaded to your phone to provide a safe internet environment for your kid. Parents can connect SMS, WhatsApp, Messenger, YouTube, and Instagram accounts.

Suspicious Photos

FamiSafe’s advanced detector will scan for adult photos on your kid’s device. It will alert you to take a look at kid’s phone to see if it finds any adult content.

Price And Availability

Wondershare’s Parent Control software FamiSafe is available on iOS, Android, and Kindle Fire tablets. The inclusion of Fire tablets is praise-worthy as many parents buy the cheap tablet for their kid’s entertainment and education. FamiSafe is offering three days of free trial and after that, it costs $5 per month when billed annually. Wondershare is offering up to 30 devices support which should be enough for the majority out there.

If you are someone getting worried about your kid’s smartphone habits, then you can go ahead and give FamiSafe a try. You can head over to the FamiSafe Parental Control App for more details. While you are at it, do let us know your experience in the comments section below.

Note: This is a sponsored post. The sponsored posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us to make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.