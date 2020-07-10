PUBG, Spotify, Tinder and Other iPhone Apps Crashing? Here’s How to Fix the Issue

Due to an issue with the Facebook SDK, a number of iPhone apps including PUBG, Tinder, Spotify, Waze, etc. are crashing for users. Facebook has already acknowledged the issue and is working on a fix. Until the company gets around to fixing the issue though, here’s a fix to get all the affected apps on your iPhone up and running.

The workaround involves installing a firewall and VPN app on your iPhone which will block access to all third-party trackers including Facebook in an app. This will let you run all apps that use the Facebook SDK without any issues. For this guide, we are using Lockdown Apps, which claims to be the “world’s first Open Source firewall for iOS.”

Step 1: Install Lockdown Apps on your iPhone. Open it and go through the tutorial.

Step 2: On the main screen of the Lockdown Apps, click on the button to activate the Firewall. This will prompt you to install a VPN on your iPhone.

There are obviously privacy benefits to using Lockdown Apps, but for now, with the VPN connected, you can run any app on your iPhone that was previously crashing. This includes Tinder, PUBG, Spotify, and more. Since Lockdown Apps is open source, you can rest assured knowing that it is completely safe to use and your browsing or app data will not be misused in any way. The VPN profile installed by the app will also be removed when you uninstall it from your device.

Since Facebook has already acknowledged the issue with its SDK, it is likely that the iPhone apps crashing bug will be solved in a few hours from now. However, if you need to urgently use an app, this is a good workaround. After all, the last time around something like this happened, it took Facebook upwards of 12 hours to fix the issue.

If the above steps work on your iPhone and you are able to access the apps that were previously crashing, drop a comment and let us know about it!