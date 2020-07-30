Qualcomm Hints at iPhone 12 Launch Being Slightly Delayed

Broadcom had previously hinted that the iPhone 12 launch could be delayed to October this year. Qualcomm has now hinted at the same thing with the company’s CFO claiming that its fourth-quarter (Q3 2020) sales will be affected due to the delay of a flagship phone launch.

Apple will be sourcing 5G modem from Qualcomm for its iPhone 12 lineup. The company had settled all its disputes with Qualcomm last year to ensure it was able to get its hands on 5G chips for the iPhone 12 this year after Intel’s modem team failed to meet expectations and were falling behind schedule. Apple will be adding 5G connectivity across its entire iPhone 12 lineup which should benefit Qualcomm’s bottom line as it is selling 5G-capable chips at a higher rate than its previous modem.

While CFO Akash Palkhiwala did not explicitly name Apple, it is clear that the San Deigo-chip maker is referring to the Cupertino company here. No other flagship smartphone launch can impact Qualcomm’s quarterly earnings on such a scale. Analysts had expected Qualcomm to ship around 159 million chips, but the company has forecasted shipping around 155 million units.

“We’re seeing a partial impact from the delay of a flagship phone launch. And so what we’ve seen is a slight delay that pushes some of the units out from the September quarter to the December quarter for us,” CFO Akash Palkhiwala said.

Reports and rumors are flying in from all corners that the iPhone 12 launch could be delayed to October this year. At this point, it does seem like that’s going to happen as the development schedule of the iPhone 12 lineup is running behind schedule due to the travel ban and supply-chain disruptions caused by the ongoing pandemic. This has led Apple to delay the iPhone 12 production which means the devices are going to hit the market later than usual. Apple typically announces new iPhones in early September and puts them on sale towards the end of the month.

Leaker Jon Prosser claimed earlier today that Apple will be launching the iPhone 12 and new iPads in October.