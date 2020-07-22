Report Claims AirPods Pro to Launch in Second Half of 2021

A DigiTimes report claims that Apple will be launching the second-generation AirPods Pro in the second half of 2021. At least part of the assembly process will be handled by Inventec Appliances in Vietnam, with Luxshare and GoerTek also being a part of the supply chain.

The report also claims that Apple will launch the third-generation AirPods in the first half of 2021. They are rumored to have a form factor similar to the AirPods Pro, though they will skip on ANC to keep their price in check.

This is in line with what reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed as well. There’s no clarity on what all new features the second-generation AirPods Pro will pack. Rumors suggest that Apple will include some new health sensors on the AirPods for improved health-tracking which could include heart rate montioring, though so far, these are just rumors and there has not been any concrete evidence confirming it.

There were also rumors of Apple launching an AirPods Pro Lite model that would sit above the existing 2nd gen. AirPods but below the AirPods Pro, but there have not been any leaks surrounding it in recent times.

Apple is expected to launch a marketing campaign later this year with the launch of the iPhone 12 that will potentially see it offer AirPods and AirPods Pro to customers at a discounted price. The company is already doing something similar with its Back to School offering this time around.