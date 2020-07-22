Rumor: iPhone 12 Camera to Feature Faster Autofocus; Periscope Camera System Coming to Future iPhones

In his latest report, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the company is looking to add periscope lens suppliers to its supply-chain by 2021. The company is also looking at adding Semco, one of the best Korean lens suppliers, to its supply chain in the second half of 2020.

This Korean supplier will be providing Apple with the largest majority of the “periscope telephoto lenses” that it will be using for the 2022 iPhone. Apple will also be sourcing Semco’s ball-based voice coil motor for the iPhone 12 that will help improve its autofocus speeds. It is not clear if Apple will be using the new coil-motor across its entire iPhone 12 lineup or limit it to only the Pro models.

Additionally, the Cupertino company will also be adding Sunny Optical, widely regarded as one of the best Chinese lens suppliers, to its supply chain in 2021.

Periscope lens systems in smartphones are slowly picking up adoption, with the likes of Samsung, Huawei, and Oppo releasing phones that can offer up to 10x optical zoom and 60-100x hybrid zoom using this periscope camera setup.

The report is light on other details regarding the iPhone 12 camera improvements but does hint at the major camera upgrades that Apple has planned for future iPhones.

Other rumors surrounding the iPhone 12 lineup notes that Apple might not bundle a power adapter in the retail box and will instead sell a 20W USB-C power adapter separately. The iPhone 12 lineup is rumored to feature an iPad Pro like design with flat edges, with the Pro model exclusively getting the LiDAR scanner as well.