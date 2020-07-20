Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Leak Makes Us Wish for a Foldable iPhone

We might be a few years away from the launch of a foldable iPhone, but Apple’s primary adversary, Samsung, is ready to launch its second-generation foldable smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is scheduled to be unveiled on August 5 alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, but its image has been leaked ahead of the launch, making us wish for a foldable iPhone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2, which will succeed last year’s Galaxy Fold, will be announced during Samsung’s online-only Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. While its specifications have been swirling on the internet for the past few weeks, its image has surfaced for the first time, and it’s quite blurry. However, it gives us an idea of what to expect from Samsung’s next foldable screen smartphone.

Compared to the original Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 appears to feature a larger outer display, thinner bezels around the internal screen, and a more feature-packed camera setup. There also appears to be a new color, which Samsung is calling Mystique Bronze. Even the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will come in this new rich-looking color. It also appears to feature stereo speakers.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will reportedly feature a 7.6-inch or 7.7-inch internal Super AMOLED foldable screen with a punch-hole-shaped cutout for the selfie camera. It could also feature a 6.7-inch outer display with a center-aligned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. This time, the internal screen will be covered with Samsung’s patented foldable Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) so that the screen doesn’t feel like it has a plastic film over it.

A slightly clearer version, but still blurry. pic.twitter.com/7KK76Fm6gf — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 20, 2020

In terms of imaging, the foldable device is expected to feature two 10MP selfie cameras (one on the inside and the other on the outside) and a 12MP+12MP+64MP triple-camera setup on the rear. The phone can record 8K 30fps videos using the rear camera and 4K 60fps videos using all its cameras.

The phone is expected to launch with Android 10 and One UI 2.5 out of the box. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be equipped with the recently announced Snapdragon 865+ processor, 12GB/16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot. Other features could include 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB Type-C port, and Samsung Pay.

The phone is powered by a 4,365mAh battery with 25W fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. Apparently, Samsung will price the Galaxy Z Fold 2 similar to the Galaxy Fold, and it could launch in more markets this time.

Our Take

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 appears to be a feature-packed smartphone, and it can convert from a smartphone to a tablet, depending on the use case. Yes, it will be steeply-priced (at around $1,980) and its screen could be flimsy but the advantage of having a pocket-sized phone that could turn into a tablet for things like immersive gaming, web browsing, or watching videos could be worth it.

Apple should come up with a foldable iPhone as soon as it can, or it will fall behind its competitor in the foldable smartphone race.