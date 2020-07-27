Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 Trailer Teases Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Buds Live, More

Samsung is expected to launch a bunch of new devices at the upcoming Unpacked event. The event is scheduled for August 5th, and thanks to a new trailer, we now know what to expect. Samsung has teased the event via a YouTube video that hints at Galaxy Note 20, Tab S7, Watch 3, Fold 2, and Buds Live.

Samsung shows off silhouettes of all the devices that will be launched in the event. It is not difficult to guess the devices. This also means Samsung is going to unveil five new devices at the Unpacked 2020 event. At the end of the teaser, you can see silhouettes of Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch 3.

That apart, you also get to see some exclusive footage of what goes on at Samsung Galaxy innovation center. Furthermore, Samsung also teases success stories by developers at the event. The Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 5th, Wednesday, and will be streamed online at 10 AM ET.

Samsung is rumored to launch two variants of Galaxy Note 20. The regular Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. That apart, the latest Note 20 is rumored to come with the latest Corning Gorilla Victus protective layer. As far as the camera is concerned, the Note 20 Ultra is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, 12MP wide-angle, and a 12MP periscope lens.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 12 series in October this year. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will go at loggerheads with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It will be interesting to see how both Samsung and Apple will price their premium devices this year.