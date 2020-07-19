Check Out These Sweet Deals on AirPods and MacBook Pro

Amazon is once again back with some great discounts on Apple’s MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and AirPods lineup. The deals range from up to $300 discount on the MacBook Pro lineup to up to $20 off on the AirPods Pro.

All the deals mentioned below are not exactly the lowest-ever prices that we tracked for the products, but they are still good enough that you can pull the trigger on them.

16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is frequently discounted on Amazon. Last week, it was discounted by $400, though as of now, Amazon is offering a $300 discount on it. This means the base Core i7 variant of the machine with 512GB storage and Radeon Pro 5300M GPU is available for $2,099 instead of $2,399. The more powerful 8-core Core i9 variant has also been discounted by $300 so you can get it for $2,499, down from its usual price of $2,799. Amazon is also offering a MacBook Pro and AppleCare+ bundle at a discount price which is also worth a look.

13-inch MacBook Pro

The top-end 10th gen Core processors variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro have been discounted by $100 on Amazon which brings its price down to $1,899 from $1,999. The 8th gen. variant with 512GB storage also sees a similar $100 discount from $1,499 to $1,399.

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air deal on Amazon for today discounts the machine by $50 to bring its price to $949 from $999. This is not really a good deal so if you stall your purchase for a few days, you should as you will likely find a higher discount in a few days.

AirPods and AirPods Pro

For the AirPods as well as the AirPods Pro, you are looking at a discount of $20 to $30. The regular AirPods is available for $129.98 after a $30 discount, while the AirPods Pro is discounted by $20 to $229.95.

Do you plan on buying any of the above products that are on a discount? Drop a comment and let us know!