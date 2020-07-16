T-Mobile Introduces ScamShield, a Free Tool to Block Spam Calls and Robocalls

As part of the “Un-carrier event,” T-mobile has launched a series of new services and features. The company has launched Scam Shield, which is essentially a scam identification and blocking technology. T-Mobile will automatically screen all the calls for scam identification and blocking. Furthermore, users can choose to automatically block all the suspected calls.

Now that Sprint is a part of T-Mobile, we can take on even bigger problems, so today, we’re taking on one of the biggest pain points in wireless — scams and unwanted robocalls. Scam Shield has never been more needed than it is right now. Scammers see COVID-19 as an opportunity to take advantage of Americans at their most vulnerable. When we saw that happening, we knew we had to take bold, swift action. With Scam Shield, T-Mobile customers get fewer scam calls, period … and it’s all because of our advanced network.- T-Mobile

T-Mobile wants to fight with the robocall and spam call menace. The company has also unveiled Enhanced Caller ID, a feature that lets you know who is calling you. Enhanced Caller ID uses StirShaken technology that was recently mandated by FCC. The Scam Shield is available via a mobile app, while users have to dial #662# to activate Scam Block.

T-Mobile is offering the flexibility to customers by providing a second free number and a free number change as well. Interestingly, T-Mobile subscribers can use the Digits app and create a proxy burner number without having to rely on a burner phone. All the new features are available on both Android and iOS devices.

T-Mobile just didn’t stop announcing the new feature. Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile, called out Verizon and AT&T to introduce similar services for free. He further added that “They’re charging to protect you from the very scams and robocalls their network brings you. It’s wrong, and it’s got to stop. We can be better, and at T-Mobile, we will continue righting the wrongs of this industry.”