Unc0ver Jailbreak Team Files DMCA Notice Against Coolstar, Chimera13 Jailbreak Developer; CoolStar Files DMCA Counter-Notice

Github has taken down several copies and repositories of Chimera13 jailbreak following a DMCA notice. The twist here is that the DMCA request did not come from Apple but from the Unc0ver jailbreak team. They have accused one of the members of the Chimera jailbreak team of stealing their code.

More specifically, the DMCA notice mentions developer “Coolstar” stealing part of Unc0ver’s code for their Chimera13 jailbreak. The DMCA notice mentions Coolstar was able to “obtain a leaked copy” of the private Unc0ver repository that was only available for selected Unc0ver team members. Based on the DMCA request, Github has taken down the official repository of Chimera13 as well as all the forks.

Prior to the use of the stolen source code, we have been notified that an anonymous user announced the fact that they were able to obtain the private source code and had planned to distribute the source code to unauthorized users on the r/Jailbreak Discord Server. We have investigated this user and found that their first appearance on the r/Jailbreak Discord Server, where they later announced that they had obtained the source code, was approximately a day after the infringer had publicly indicated that he was able to obtain information about our work on Twitter. Soon after the use of stolen code on GitHub, his associate [private] and his cooperator [private] have uploaded and promoted the stolen copy of the source code in a public Discord server whose owners are the infringer and his cooperators/associates. We have compared the infringing repository against the stolen source code and have verified that the work was based on the source code stolen from the Unc0ver Team.

Coolstar, however, has already filed a counter-DMCA notice. He claims that Chimera13 has been “open source for months and uses techniques originally by Ian Beer,” with the only third-party code in the jailbreak tool being the time_waste exploit from Jake James.

There is quite a bit of history and drama between Coolstar and Unc0ver developer Pwn20wnd. The latter had first joined the Electra jailbreaking team of which Coolstar was a part. After a feud though, he left the team and started working on his own jailbreak tool. Since then, there has been a lot of back and forth between both developers.