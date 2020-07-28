Battery for Upcoming MacBook Air Possibly Revealed in Certification Listing

Apple had released a new MacBook Air in March 2020, and it came equipped with the Magic Keyboard. The laptop features a 49.9WHr battery and lasts up to 11 hours as per the company’s own web browsing tests. Now, a certification listing of the battery for an upcoming version of MacBook Air has been revealed.

A new 49.9Whr battery (4,380mAh) from Apple has been found in China’s 3C (China Certification Corporation) certification database as well as Denmark’s UL Demko database. These are the certification authorities usually test and approve all the hardware that’s used by brands in products that are to be launched in the market.

Going by the battery capacity, it appears that Apple has a new MacBook Air in the making. While previous generation MacBooks use the model number A1965, the new model number that Apple is using is A2389. it is possible that the change in model number could be due to a change in the processor. Maybe the next MacBook Air will be equipped with Apple’s own ARM-based processor.

We don’t know when the Cupertino-based brand will announce a new MacBook Air as certifications like these could happen months in advance. Noted market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had claimed that the next MacBook Air with the Apple ARM silicon chip will be released in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Even if the battery capacity has remained similar, the upcoming MacBook Air could offer longer battery life, thanks to a switch to the power-efficient ARM architecture and 7nm or newer process node. The upcoming laptop could even offer faster performance in both CPU and GPU-focussed tasks. However, only time will reveal all those details.