Velvet Jailbreak Tweak Lets You Customize Notifications on Your iPhone

The Notification Center of iOS is not really a strong suit of the OS. It has a very limited set of feature and it does not really offer any kind of customization which is another bummer. If you have a jailbroken iPhone, you can use a new jailbreak tweak called Velvet to customize the notifications on your iPhone.

Velvet will let you customize the notification banners, lock screen notifications, and more — all without having to do a respring. The jailbreak tweak comes with two different themes: Velvet and a classic iOS appearance. The former will remove the notification header and give your incoming notifications a very minimal and sleek look, while the latter retains the stock iOS look but lets you customize it as per your liking.

Using the jailbreak tweak, you can even customize the look and feel of the media player notification including the ability to hide or color its background. The tweak also has a useful option to let you test your customizations before applying them. And as mentioned above, you can make all the modifications to notifications on your iPhone running iOS 13 without having to respring the device.

The customization options offered by Velvet are in-depth and cover almost every aspect that one can think of. This includes adding colors to incoming notifications, the borders, indicators, changing the indicator size, hiding the banner notification altogether, and more. Velvet should work on all jailbroken iPhones and iPad running iOS 13. It is available on the Chariz repo for $2.99.