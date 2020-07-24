Verizon’s Call Filter App Will Automatically Silence Spam Calls in iOS 14

Verizon has partnered with Apple to improve its Call Filter app in iOS 14 to automatically block and silence all spam and robocalls. The feature dubbed Silence Junk Callers will automatically identify junk and robocalls on Verizon’s network and send them to your voicemail. The feature is similar to the Silence Unknown Callers feature that Apple introduced in iOS 13. It is just that here spam calls are silenced automatically.

As of now, users running iOS 14 beta on their iPhone will need to subscribe to Verizon’s Call Filter Plus service to enjoy this new feature. However, once iOS 14 is released to the public this fall, the feature will be a part of the free Call Filter service from Verizon as well. The ‘plus’ variant of the Call Filter app from Verizon offers other premium features as well like Spam look up, personal block list, caller ID, and more. Verizon’s Call Filter Plus service costs $2.99/month or $7.99/month for 3 lines.

Verizon says the free version of Call Plus has helped in blocking over 6 billion spam calls. The carrier uses the STIR/SHAKEN technology to verify and reduce spam calls for its subscribers.

T-Mobile recently also announced its new Scam Shield service in a bid to reduce the menace of spam and robocalls. The Un-carrier will automatically screen all calls and block spam calls automatically. It is offering this feature for free to its subscribers.