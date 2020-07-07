Apple Releases watchOS 7 Beta 2 to Developers

Apple had unveiled watchOS 7 for the first time alongside iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and tvOS 14 last month during WWDC 2020. Shortly, the company had released the first developer beta version of watchOS 7 for Apple Watches. Now, two weeks later, the second developer beta version of watchOS 7 has been released for compatible models.

The watchOS 7 Beta 2 software update is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, and the Apple Watch Series 5. However, this update is only released for developers. If you’re thinking of installing it on your daily driver Apple Watch, you need to understand that it might be buggy and might have performance issues.

Apple hasn’t released an official changelog for the watchOS 7 Beta 2 update, but we expect the company to have fixed critical bugs and improved the security and stability of the system. watchOS 7 brings various new features, including new watch faces and complications, sleep tracking, more fitness metrics, new workout types and mobility data, and cycling directions through Apple Maps.

watchOS 7 also introduces a brand new handwash detection feature. It automatically detects when you’re washing your hands (using microphone and gyro) and then starts a 20-second timer, and nudges you to continue washing your hands until the timer is complete. Other new features include more hearing health measurement and Siri for language translation and for announcing incoming messages.

You can read how to install watchOS 7 beta on your Apple Watch. However, you also need to consider that you can’t downgrade your Apple Watch to watchOS 6 once you install watchOS 7, at least not without visiting an Apple Authorized Service Center.