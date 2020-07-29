WhatsApp for iPhone May Finally Get One of the Most Requested Features

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging service in the world, but it is a little slow in adding new features. Recently, it added animated stickers, something that has been available on most other IM platforms for over a couple of years now. Now, WhatsApp could bring one of the most-requested features very soon.

WhatsApp appears to be testing a new feature that allows users to log into the same user account on more than one smartphone. It could work similarly to how WhatsApp works on desktops. According to WABetaInfo, a blog that uncovers most of the upcoming features of WhatsApp, the company is working on a feature that allows up to four devices to use the same account.

When this feature rolls out to users, they could use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices, including Macs and iPhones. The company could eventually let users send verification codes to log into their accounts using devices that are not their primary smartphone. The security aspect of this feature has not been detailed yet, though.

Usually, you need an iPhone (or an Android or KaiOS smartphone) as your primary device, and then you can use the same number on a desktop or web version of the app. However, the same number can’t be used on another smartphone. That could soon change if the multi-device login feature rolls out in the coming months. Currently, the feature is only available in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, and it is locked so that people can’t use it.

WhatsApp has been relatively quick to add more features over the past few months. Apart from animated stickers, the company also rolled out QR codes to add contacts, mobile money transfer, and new Dark Mode for desktop and web versions of the app.