When Will Apple Release iOS 13.6 to the Public?

Before Apple gets around to releasing iOS 14 to the public later this year, the company will be releasing the last major update to iOS 13 in the form of iOS 13.6. This is not really going to be a major update but if you are still excited about iOS 13.6 and are wondering when Apple will be releasing it for all compatible iPhones out there, read below.

Apple has already seeded three beta builds of iOS 13.6 and a Golden Master build last week. The company usually tends to release four beta builds of its OS’s before releasing the final build to the public. In some cases as it did with iOS 13.5, the company can release a Golden Master candidate instead of the fourth beta. This is what Apple has done this time around with iOS 13.6 as well. With the Golden Master build already out, the company will release the final build to the public later this week on July 14th.

Until and unless a major bug is reported with iOS 13.6 Golden Master, Apple will release the same build to the public as well tomorrow. This means that if you are on the public beta channel and your iPhone is running iOS 13.6 Golden Master, then it is already on the same build that the company will be releasing tomorrow to the public.

iOS 13.6 is not a major update and only brings some minor usability tweaks. The only major feature addition is that of Car Key which Apple talked about when it announced iOS 14 at WWDC 2020 as well. Alongside iOS 13.6, Apple should also release the final build of watchOS 6.2.8, tvOS 13.4.8, and macOS Catalina 10.15.6 to the public tomorrow. Are you looking forward to the release of iOS 13.6?