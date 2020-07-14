When Will Apple Release iOS 14 Beta 3?

Apple released the second beta of iOS 14 along with the first public beta to developers and advanced users in the first week of July. The second beta packed plenty of improvements and bug fixes, but since we are still talking about a beta here, it still has its own share of bugs and issues. If you are running an iOS 14 beta build and wondering when Apple will release the third beta of the OS will drop, read below.

Apple tends to release a new beta build of an iOS release every two weeks. It released the second iOS 14 beta two weeks after seeding the first initial beta. Going by the same timeline, the third beta of iOS 14 should drop in the third week of July likely on July 21. Since the public beta builds and the developer beta builds are the same, the second public beta of iOS 14 should also be released later on in the day or the day after i.e July 22nd. Alongside the third beta of iOS 14, Apple will also release the third beta of watchOS 7, macOS Big Sur, and tvOS.

It is difficult to say what all bugs Apple will fix in the third beta of iOS 14. Most of the major bugs reported in iOS 14 beta 2 are unlikely to be fixed in the third build as they take time. If you are having issues with app compatibility, you will need to inform the app developer about it as there’s nothing Apple can do about it.

Check out all the bugs reported in iOS 14 beta builds so far. That will give you a good idea as to whether you should jump on the iOS 14 beta bandwagon on your iPhone or not.