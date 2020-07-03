Wondershare Uniconverter: All-In-One Video Converter Toolbox for Windows PC and Mac

macOS comes with Quicktime as the default video player for basic video playback. However, compared to today’s standards, Quicktime and many other third-party ones miss out on essentials such as video conversion, gif maker, casting capabilities, and more. If you are using Mac and deal with a bunch of videos, images, or any kind of media files on a daily basis, then you need a capable video converter tool that can convert videos to any format quickly and without quality loss. Enter a third-party solution called Wondershare Uniconverter.

iPhone by default records video in high-efficiency HEIF/HEVC format. It reduces file size without affecting the final quality. But the format isn’t the most compatible out there and it may affect your workflow sometimes. In other cases, it is possible that you have a video file that is extremely large but you need to reduce its video size before sharing it with your friends or family. In such situations, you can always use Wondershare Uniconverter to convert the HEIF format to MP4 or MKV or any other video format and reduce the overall file size as well for easy sharing.

What is Wondershare Uniconverter? Why Should You Download It?

Wondershare Uniconverter is an all in one video converter toolbox with all the bells and whistles. As for videos, the software offers the ability to convert videos to 1000+ formats at blazing fast speeds without any loss in video quality. You can also download videos from YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, Instagram, and more. Uniconverter has packed a built-in video editor for quick video cropping, scene adjustments, and more. Let’s have a look at the major Wondershare Uniconverter features.

Wondershare Uniconverter Features

Quick Video converter

Video Downloader

Ability to Transfer Converted Video to the Connected device

Image Converter

GIF Maker

Compress Video

VR Converter

CD Converter

Screen Recorder

Cast Videos to TV as a Media Server

Video Converter

I like the simple and easy to navigate user interface of Wondershare Uniconverter. Every option is easily identifiable and within reach. Go to the first Convert tab and use Add Files option to import a video. The software will display the current format, time duration, size, video resolution, and audio format. You can convert the added video to MP4, MOV, M4V, AVI, DivX, WMV, HEVC, 3GP, and more.

You can scale up the current format from full HD to 4K. Uniconverter will display target video size with resolution. Before converting, you can also merge multiple videos for the final outcome.

Video Downloader

Wondershare Uniconverter has integrated the video downloader function in the software which one can use to download videos from the likes of YouTube. Users simply need to paste the web URL and it will start the download process. Uniconverter also asks you to choose the video format, audio-only file, and subtitle add-on before starting the download process. The download speeds have been quick and the whole process is glitch-free.

Transfer Converted Video to a Connected Device

This one can save a lot of transferring time for pro users. You can directly transfer the converted video to a connected device in Wondershare Uniconverter. Just connect your iPhone or Android device to Mac and use the Transfer tab to send converted media files to the device.

Image Converter

Users will surely appreciate the addition of a built-in image converter in Uniconverter. You can move to the toolbox and use image converter option to convert images to any format including JPEG, PNG, GIF, TIFF, Photoshop, PDF, and more. I occasionally use the option to convert PNG images to JPEG to reduce file sizes.

GIF Maker

With Uniconverter, you can convert any video or image to a GIF. Go to Toolbox > GIF converter and import video or images to convert it to GIF. You can add up to 20 images to create a GIF out of it. This is a welcome addition considering how major social sites such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, etc have integrated GIF support.

Compress Video

This can be useful when you are dealing with large video files. You can use the compress video option to reduce the video file size without quality loss. The compression time will depend upon your Mac hardware.

VR Converter

VR content is rare to find these days. If you have a VR device laying around, then you can use the Wondershare Uniconverter to convert your existing videos to the VR format. The software will ask you to choose from three devices – HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Gear VR. You can also select either 180° format or 360° video mode.

Screen Recorder

Educators and content creators will find the built-in Screen Recorder useful. You can record the screen content while recording audio with an external microphone and create a perfect tutorial video. Screen Recorder is available in the Toolbox menu.

DVD Burner

With Uniconverter, you can burn your existing music library to a CD or DBD. The function also works vice versa, meaning you can rip music off a CD on your Mac.

Cast to TV

You can use Uniconverter to cast videos to TV as a media server. Other functions include the ability to fix metadata of media files, DVD copy, and more.

Availability and Price

Wondershare Uniconverter is available on both Windows and Mac. The registered version removes all the limitations and lets you enjoy the software at its full potential. The pricing starts at $30 per year per PC/Mac. The company also offers a lifetime plan costing $60 per Mac.

