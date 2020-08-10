10.2-inch iPad Now Available in Apple’s Refurbished Store

Apple has started selling refurbished 10.2-inch iPad models in select countries, including the United States, Canada, and others. Refurbished 10.2-inch iPad WiFi+ Cellular, 128GB is priced at $469, and this translates to nearly 15% discount as opposed to a new purchase. Apple updates the refurbished store regularly, and you might get to see other 10.2-inch iPad variants as well.

Apple Certified products are very close to new products. The company inspects, tests, and adds finishing touches before packing off the refurbished unit to the customer. As part of the process, Apple checks and ensures that you get all the accessories with the iPad. The only difference with a brand new unit is that refurbished units come in a plain white box. Otherwise, the experience one gets is the same as a new unit.

Just like a new product, certified refurbished comes with Apple’s standard one-year warranty. Furthermore, you can purchase AppleCare+ for the 10.2-inch iPad for $69 or a monthly payment of $3.49. This way, your iPad will be protected from accidental damages, and the standard warranty also gets extended by two years. Please note that AppleCare+ is available only in the US and Canada.

Apple announced the 10.2-inch iPad in September last year. Under the hood lies Apple’s 10 Fusion chip and storage options include 32GB and 128GB variants. Other features include the Touch ID home button, Apple Pencil support, 8 MP rear-facing camera, 10 hours of battery life, and support for Smart Connector and Smart Keyboard.

➤ Apple Refurbished Store

Our Take

Certified refurbished products are a great buy if you want to save some money. The experience is very similar to a new product, and you also get peace of mind with Apple’s standard warranty. That being said, retailers like Amazon and Bestbuy offer better discounts on the new iPad. Check out our deals section for amazing offers on iPads and other Apple products.