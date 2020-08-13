13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th Gen Intel Processors Now Available on Apple’s Refurbished Store

Apple has started selling certified refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by 10th-generation Intel processor. As always, the prices are discounted up to 15%. Apple recently started selling certified refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8th Gen Intel processors.

Apple Certified products are very close to new products. The company inspects, tests, and adds finishing touches before packing off the refurbished unit to the customer. As part of the process, Apple checks and ensures that you get all the accessories with the MacBook Pro. The only difference with a brand new unit is that refurbished units come in a plain white box. Otherwise, the experience one gets is the same as a new unit.

Similar to a new product, certified refurbish comes with Apple’s one-year standard warranty. You can also purchase AppleCare+ by paying $269 and protect MacBook Pro from accidental damages. Furthermore, the standard warranty will be extended by another two years if you purchase AppleCare+. Do note that AppleCare+ is currently available only in the US and Canada and covers two instances of accidental damage.

Apple store has currently listed 2.0GHz quad-core Core i5 and 2.3GHz quad-core Core i7 variants. It is available in Space Gray and Silver color across the US and Canada. Apple updates the refurbished store regularly, and you might get to see other 13-inch MacBook Pro variants as well.

Intel’s 10th Gen processors powers the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Apple claims up to 80% performance improvement over its predecessor when it comes to 4K video editing. The company says those who upgrade from a dual-core MacBook Pro will witness a performance spike of up to 2.8x.

➤ Apple Refurbished Store