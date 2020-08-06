Benchmarks Show Just How Much Faster 2020 iMac Is Than Its Predecessor

Earlier this week, Apple launched a new iMac with updated hardware. Benchmarks of the new iMac have now surfaced online and give us a better picture of its performance characteristics.

The Geekbench is of new 27-inch iMac with Intel Core i5 processor and Radeon Pro 5300 graphics. For better understanding, the benchmark is compared with that of 2019 iMac. As expected, the base 27-inch 2020 iMac performs better than its predecessor. The base model that comes with Intel i5 3.1GHz seemingly performs better than a 3.7GHz Intel iCore i5 2019 model. In other words, the new 27-iMac performs about 20-percent better than its predecessor.

As far as numbers are concerned, the 2020 iMac scores 1090 in a Geekbench Single-Core score while the Multi-Core Score stands at 5,688. The 2020 iMac is powered by a new 10th-generation Intel Core processors, and Apple says, it offers up to 65 percent faster performance. On the graphics front, the 2020 iMac’s Radeon 5300 performs nearly 40 percent better than the AMD Radeon Pro 570X in the 2019 iMac.

Previously, the iMac used to come with Apple’s Fusion Drive and allowed users to expand the memory. However, according to iFun.de, the SSD on 2020 iMac is soldered to the motherboard and cannot be expanded. We are not sure whether this arrangement will adversely affect the new iMac’s repairability score. That said, it has been years since Apple is soldering SSD to MacBook motherboards. Internally published communication information also reveals the new iMac comes with two microphone array places in the lower area at the back of the screen, as opposed to one.

Apart from the hardware update, the 2020 iMac also includes a FaceTime HD camera that supports a resolution of up to 1080p, features a better speaker, and an optional nano-texture glass.