5.4-inch iPhone 12 OLED Screen Photo Leaks

An alleged photo showing the OLED screen of the iPhone 12 has been shared on Twitter by leaker who goes by the name ‘Mr. White.’ The image gives us an indication of the size of the notch and the size of the bezels on the iPhone 12.

From the photo, it seems clear that the iPhone 12 will come with the same size notch (relative to its size) as the iPhone 11 and previous iPhones. There were rumors of the iPhone 12 lineup coming with a notch that’s about 30 percent smaller but looks like that’s not happening. Additionally, the switch to the OLED display means the iPhone 12 will feature smaller bezels compared to the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR which feature an LCD screen.

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is expected to attract a lot of iPhone owners who are still using the iPhone 7/8 and want a compact device. Comparison with iPhone 12 dummy unit show that the device will be slightly smaller in size than the iPhone 7/8 despite coming with a bigger 5.4-inch display.

Apple is rumored to launch four different iPhone 12 models this year. This includes two iPhone 12 variants with display sizes of 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch, respectively. Additionally, there are going to be two iPhone 12 Pro models with screen sizes of 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch. All four devices will feature an OLED panel and 5G connectivity. They will also adopt a new iPad Pro-like design language with flat edges. The iPhone 12 lineup is expected to feature a dual-camera setup, while the iPhone 12 Pro lineup will feature a triple-camera array that will be accompanied with a LiDAR scanner.

Apple has already confirmed that the launch of the iPhone 12 lineup will be delayed by a few weeks this year.