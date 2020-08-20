Affordable Apple Watch, Apple Game Controller Could Be under Development

Jon Prosser, a popular personality when it comes to leaking information about upcoming products from Apple, held a Q&A session on Twitter a few hours ago, where he has revealed information about a lot of upcoming devices from the Cupertino-based tech giant.

Affordable Apple Watch and Apple Watch Series 6

Jon Prosser reveals that an affordable Apple Watch might be coming soon. It is being said that Apple might use plastic in place of aluminum or titanium for the enclosure of this affordable Apple Watch to reduce the production cost.

When asked about Apple Watch Series 6, Jon Prosser says that it won’t be a big upgrade over the Apple Watch Series 5. But it won’t be a small upgrade either. The upcoming smartwatch from Apple is said to feature and improved ECG functionality along with a blood oxygens sensor. Rumors have it that Apple Watch Series 6 will launch through a press release in September.

Apple TV 6 and New Game Controller

According to leaks and rumors, the Apple TV 6 is ready and it is waiting to be shipped for months. The upcoming streaming device is said to be powered by the Apple A12Z processor for a strong performance and a better gaming experience.

Prosser reveals that Apple is building a game controller that will work with Apple TV 6. It will be similar to what Microsoft and Sony offer with Xbox and PlayStation. The controller will enable users to play games on Apple TV 6 effortlessly.

New iPad

According to Prosser, Apple might be launching an updated iPad in September. He did not reveal which iPad would this be but rumors have that it will be a base model of the iPad or an iPad Air 4. According to rumors, this new iPad will be launched through a press release, just like the Apple Watch Series 6.

AirPower, AirPods Studio, Apple Glass

Apple announced the AirPower wireless charging mat in 2018 but the device never went on sale. And the product was canceled in 2019. Prosser says that the current prototypes of AirPower have improved power management but there’s no concrete information if it will be a shipping product.

Coming to AirPods Studio, these upcoming over-the-ear wireless headphones from Apple were leaked a few months ago. Prosser confirms that the AirPods Studio is coming but he hasn’t revealed anything about the launch date of the product.

Prosser was one of the first persons to leak the allegedly upcoming Apple Glass. He stands by his leak regarding this revolutionary upcoming product but he hasn’t shared any new information regarding the Apple Glass.

Our Take

Apple has a plethora of new gadgets that will launch by the end of this year, including the iPhone 12. The brand’s market cap has already reached $2 trillion, and with all the launch of these products, its business will grow even further.