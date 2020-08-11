Future AirPods Can Adjust Audio Playback in Response to External Hazards

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted a total of 77 new patents for Apple. One of the interesting patent details a slew of new safety features for AirPods Pro. The list includes safety features and a rather outlandish exercise mat fitted with sensors. The patent details an AirPods Pro feature that takes into account speed and velocity to alert users of impending danger.

Apple explains how recent advances in technology have made it easy for people to consume content on the go. Accessories like AirPods Pro offer an unprecedented level of freedom and allows users to consume content in multiple settings. However, it is also capable of distracting the users and, in some cases, make them unaware of their environment. The patent details new features that address the mentioned issues.

AirPods Contextual Audio System

Setup includes a wearable audio device, an audio output structure, a receiver, a sensing device and a position sensor. Other configuration consists of a smartwatch paired with earbuds. The Contextual Audio System adjusts audio output based on the location of the user. For instance, whenever you are biking, the system will know your speed with respect to another bike near you. It adjusts the sound so that you can concentrate on the road and avoid accidents.

Another example is one wherein the Contextual Audio System determines the user’s position concerning the side of the road. In such a scenario, the sensing device will pause or stop audio playback through one of the speakers. This will also help users to listen to traffic while the music is still being played on one earbud. The Contextual Audio System can be set to trigger after the user exceeds a specific speed limit. Furthermore, the ear on which audio input is adjusted is decided based on the user’s direction of motion.

AirPods Pro Workout Mat with sensors

The patent also details a workout mat fitted with sensors and connected to AirPods. The purpose of the sensor is to detect the location of the person. The sensors/sensing device could be placed within the clothing. The mat uses sensors and alerts users to correct their stance. Furthermore, it provides feedback by muting audio on one side, raising the volume on one side or pausing audio playback.