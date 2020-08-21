Get the AirPods Pro for Just $219 from Verizon

The Apple AirPods Pro were launched with a price tag of $249 and they are usually sold with a discount of $15. However, AirPods Pro are now available with a discount of $30 – twice the discount compared to the regular times.

The $30 discount on the AirPods Pro is being offered on Verizon’s official online store. The earbuds that usually go for $235 on Amazon are now available at just $219 through Verizon. With this deal from the network operator, you’ll be saving an additional $15 on the AirPods Pro than you would usually. Since this a special deal, it will be available for a limited period of time. So, if you planning to buy the AirPods Pro with this deal, grab it before the offer ends.

➤ Deal [Verizon]

The Apple AirPods Pro are currently the most advanced the truly wireless earphone from the brand. The earbuds feature an in-ear canal design that not only offers better comfort compared to the regular AirPods but also better sound isolation. Speaking of sound isolation, the AirPods Pro come with active noise cancelation (ANC) for canceling the noise around you.

The AirPods Pro feature custom-designed amplifiers with a high dynamic range. There are two microphones on each earbud for taking calls and interacting with Siri. The AirPods Pro also come with inward-facing microphones that can analyze the audio that is being relayed to the user and adjust the sound parameters accordingly for better sound quality. The AirPods Pro pack Apple H1 chipset and they offer 5 hours of battery on a single charge.

