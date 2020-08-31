AirTags Rumored to Launch with iPhone 12 in the Second Half of October

Thanks to the rumors and leaks, we already know quite a bit about Apple’s upcoming AirTags item tracker. Now a new report claims that Apple will unveil AirTags alongside iPhone 12 in the second half of October. The report is sourced from the Chinese supply chain.

The report says Apple will announce the AirTags item tracker along with the iPhone 12 in the second half of October.

According to Chinese supplier information, Apple seems to be preparing to announce the loss prevention tag AirTag at the online event of iPhone 12 series, Apple Watch Series 6 scheduled to be held in the latter half of October 2020.

AirTags was scheduled to launch with iPhone SE in March this year. Perhaps, the launch was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Apple introduced a new feature on iOS 14 called App Clips. It is a lightweight version of the app that offers basic functionality without downloading the full version of the app. As per the reports, AirTags will work with App Clips.

Apple typically launches a new iPhone in September, and the devices start shipping from October. There are contradictory reports when it comes to iPhone 12 launch. Some say iPhone 12 will launch in September while others claim iPhone 12 will be released in the second half of October.

AirTags was leaked extensively before, and references to the same were found on iOS 13. AirTags is expected to feature Ultra Wideband support that will help in accurate indoor positioning. In April this year, Apple uploaded a video on YouTube that had references to the AirTags item tracker. AirTags will be synced to your iCloud account, and you will get an alert whenever the distance between the iPhone and tracked item increases beyond a certain level.