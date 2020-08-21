Alleged Images Show Internals of Cancelled AirPower

Apple axed the AirPower project last year after it failed to design a satisfactory thermal management system. AirPower failed to meet Apple’s standard, and thus the project was canceled. Leaker Mr.white has posted pictures of canceled AirPower mat on Twitter.

Mr.White claims that the wireless charger in the image is that of canceled AirPower. As you can see, the image shows off innards of an oval-shaped wireless charging mat. A series of wireless charging cells alongside charging circuitry is also visible in the images. We are not sure whether the photos are genuine. The pictures are sourced from a Chinese site, that also has a video of the device in question.

The rumor mill suggests that Apple is once again working on AirPower, which is a fair assumption considering how far wireless charging tech has come in the recent past. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple is working on a wireless charging mat that will debut in 2020. In all likelihood, the wireless charging mat might be named differently.

Apple leaker Jon Presser shared pictures of alleged AirPower prototype codenamed “C68.” Soon enough, the leak turned out to be fake and was a picture of the wireless charger and not Apple’s AirPower. Yet another rumor claimed Apple might be using A11 chipset to manage heat in the AirPower prototype.

Our Take

Many wireless chargers in the market are capable of charging two or even three devices simultaneously. Most of them are reasonably priced and offer the required safety. The question is, would you buy an Apple wireless charger for a premium? Or are you satisfied with your existing wireless charger?