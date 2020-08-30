Alleged iPad Air 4 Schematics Leak, Reveals Thinner Bezels, Face ID, and USB-C

The alleged schematics of the 10.8-inch iPad have leaked showing its iPad Pro-like design. Rumors refer to Apple working on an iPad Air 4 refresh this year featuring a 10.8-inch display with slim bezels and USB-C connectivity.

The leaked schematics from 91Mobiles confirm that and show a tablet that has a design similar to the iPad Pro but misses out on its dual rear camera setup and LiDAR scanner. Instead, it only has a single camera accompanied by an LED flash. The rear also houses a Smart Connector that will allow the tablet to work with Apple’s Magic Keyboard accessory.

At the front, the bezels on the tablet are notably slimmer than the existing iPad Air. The Face ID sensors can also be seen at the top. Other specs confirmed by the leaked schematics include USB-C connector at the bottom, stereo speakers, and Sleep/Wake button on the right. Alleged training manual leak of the iPad Air 4 from last week had also shown a tablet with a similar design. The tablet is expected to carry a starting price of $599 making it slightly more expensive than the existing iPad Air 3 which starts at $499.

91Mobiles claims that the schematics are of the eight generation iPad, though that’s unlikely to be the case. The addition of Face ID will make the tablet notably more expensive than the $329 price tag of the current model.

With the leaks surrounding the upcoming iPad Air picking up steam, it is likely that we are going to see Apple announce the tablet alongside the iPhone 12 lineup and the Apple Watch Series 6 in early October.