Amazon Announces Halo, a $99 Fitness Band Without Screen and $3.99/month Subscription Service

Amazon has finally entered the health and wellness space with a new fitness band called Halo. It seems like Amazon wants to carve a place in the already overcrowded market of fitness bands and smartwatches. Unlike its competition, the Amazon Halo doesn’t offer a screen or display of any kind. Halo subscription is at the core of the offering and costs $3.99 per month while the band is priced at $99.99.

Amazon Halo service is currently available on an invite-only basis. As an introductory offer, the Amazon Halo band is priced at $64.99 and bundled with free service for a limited time. The Halo service is designed to help introduce lifestyle changes rather than focussing entirely on the fitness aspect. We are not sure how the market will react to a fitness band with no screen. Even the most affordable fitness band like Xiaomi offers a display.

Amazon’s Halo is capable of sleep tracking, body fat tracking, and voice tone track. The service uses your phone’s camera to create 3D scans and detect your emotion by analyzing your voice. To be honest, these features already seem like a privacy nightmare. Furthermore, Halo subscription will give you access to new features and short challenges designed to improve your health. For instance, the service will suggest meditation to improve your sleep habits or other activities to ensure you follow a healthy lifestyle.

Interestingly, the Halo band misses out on GPS, WiFi, and LTE functionality. However, it does feature a temperature sensor, heart rate monitor, microphones for voice analyses, button to turn on the microphones, and a LED indicator. The Halo band syncs with your phone via Bluetooth and supports iOS and Android. Amazon claims the battery on Halo Band lasts for a full week, and the band is water-resistant up to 5ATM.

Amazon Halo Bodyscan Feature

The app asks you to wear tight-fitting close and stand six feet from the camera. It then takes multiple photos and uploaded to Amazon servers. The photos are converted into 3D scans of your body, and Amazon deletes the data from the servers. Amazon uses machine learning and analyzes your body type and percentage of fat. It also shows how you would look with more or less body fat.

Amazon Halo Voice Analysis

The Voice analysis feature on Halo is opt-in. It can be switched on with a button. The app will ask you to read some sentences and analyze your voice. The results are broken down into various aspects like hopeful, elated, boring, positivity, and energy levels.

Apple Watch is known for its health and wellness features. Amazon Halo cuts out on a lot of features typical to a smartwatch and mostly focusses on lifestyle aspects. What do you think of Amazon Halo? Will you buy it, or you still prefer Apple Watch?