Amazon Prime Day India: The Best Deals on iPhones, MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watch, More

Amazon was forced to delay its annual Prime Day this year due to the ongoing pandemic to later this year. Rumors point to the Prime Day being held in October this year. In India though, Amazon is holding its Prime Day on August 6-7 where it has heavily discounted iPhones, AirPods, and other Apple products.

Given how popular Apple products are among Indian consumers, its not surprising to see Amazon discounting them for its Prime Day sale. Check out the Amazon Prime Day sales on iPhones, MacBooks, AirPods, and other Apple products in India below.

iPhone 11

The 64GB iPhone 11 has been discounted to Rs 59,900 for Prime Day, down from its usual retail price of Rs 68,300. That’s a pretty sweet price and one can get an additional discount of Rs 1,500 by using an HDFC credit or debit card thereby bringing the final price to Rs 58,400. The 128GB variant has been discounted to Rs 65,500 from Rs 73,600 before any card discounts.

If you have been looking to buy an iPhone 11 for a long time, this is a fantastic deal that you should not be passing on.

iPhone 11 Pro

The exorbitantly priced iPhone 11 Pro series has also been discounted on Amazon for Prime Day. However, the discount is not as attractive as what you are getting on the regular iPhone 11. The 64GB iPhone 11 Pro has been discounted to Rs 1,04,600 from Rs 1,06,600, with the 256GB variant seeing a slightly higher discount that drops its price to Rs 1,18,00 from Rs 1,21,300.

iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 Plus might be old but it still packs plenty of punch and has a decent pair of cameras at the rear as well. For Prime Day, Amazon has discounted the device to only Rs 39,900, and one can get an additional Rs 1,500 discount using an HDFC credit or debit card. This makes for a pretty sweet deal especially since the iPhone 8 Plus will still get OS updates for the next 3 years at least.

AirPods

The AirPods with wireless charging case usually retail for Rs 18,900. Amazon has discounted it by Rs 1,000 to Rs 17,900 and one can get an additional Rs 1,500 discount using an HDFC card thereby bring the final price to Rs 16,400.

The AirPods Pro has also been discounted by Rs 1,000 and after the additional Rs 1,500 card discount, one can get it for Rs 22,400.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 6-core Core i7 variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB storage and Radeon Pro 5300M GPU has been discounted by nearly Rs 20,000 to Rs 1,79,990. Throw in an additional Rs 1,500 card discount and you are getting a pretty good deal for a very powerful Mac.

Apple Watch Series 3

The 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 can be purchased for just Rs 20,490 from Amazon during this Prime Day. The 38mm is available for an even better price of Rs 18,490. The final price is including an additional HDFC card discount.

Other Prime Day Deals Worth Checking Out

The below deals for Prime Day on Amazon also worth checking out:

Redmi Earbuds S for Rs 1,599 (Rs 200 off) – Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 for Rs 19,990 (Rs 10,000 off) – Deal

Bose QC 35 II for Rs 19,990 (Rs 9,500 off) – Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t for Rs 6,998 (Rs 10,000 off) – Deal

Jabra Elite Active 75t for Rs 14,999 (Rs 2000 off) – Deal

Amazon Echo (2nd gen) for Rs 5,999 (Rs 4000 off) – Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) for Rs 2,249 (Rs 2,250 off) – Deal

Do note that you can get an additional 10% discount of up to Rs 1,500 on all the above deals as well.

What products are you going to purchase from Amazon this Prime Day? Drop a comment and let us know!