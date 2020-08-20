Another Lawsuit Filed Against Apple over MacBook Pro ‘Flexgate’ Issue

A new class-action lawsuit has been filed against Apple in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California over the ‘flexgate’ display issue with the MacBook Pro. The “flexgate” issue with MacBook Pros have been widely reported about and primarily affect models sold between 2016 and 2017. A class-action lawsuit about this issue has already been filed against Apple earlier this year.

The ‘flexgate’ issue with MacBook Pro was first discovered by iFixit in 2018. The issue will start with uneven lighting at the bottom of the MacBook Pro’s display before the display will totally stop working. The problem starts cropping up after prolonged usage meaning the MacBook Pro is out of warranty by then, with Apple charging customers anywhere between $600 to $900 to fix the issue.

The lawsuit alleges that Apple was aware of the ‘flexgate’ issue since it ended up using a longer flex cable on the 2018 MacBook Pro. Additionally, the company also launched a repair program to fix the ‘flexgate’ issues on the 13-inch MacBook Pro in 2019, though the issue was also found on the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

The lawsuit says that “Apple was aware of the issues with the backlight screen and the defective flex cable, in light of the comments posted by consumers on Apple’s discussion forum and that those comments were deleted after they were posted.” The plaintiffs of the lawsuit are claiming “actual damages, treble damages, punitive damages, and statutory damages” along with requiring Apple to identify and declare all defective MacBook Pro units.

Our Take

If you own a MacBook Pro that has ‘flexgate’ issues, you should definitely join this class action lawsuit. It is clear that Apple was aware of the fault which is why it ended up launching a repair program and used a longer flex cable in the 2018 MacBook Pro.